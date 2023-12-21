Nolan Patrick — The 2017 NHL Draft No. 2 Pick — Seemingly Retires At 25 After Struggles With Health Problems: REPORT

It appears that Nolan Patrick has retired from the National Hockey League prematurely, this a result of his head injuries and also a migraine condition that he’s been battling, according to ESPN.

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2017 NHL Draft, Patrick was the No. 2 overall selection.

Patrick is just 25 years old.

Prior to the draft, the debate was on about whether or not Patrick should have been the top pick overall, however, the New Jersey Devils decided to select Nico Hischier, who is currently the captain of their team.

The news of Patrick retiring spread all over online when it was unveiled that he became a staff member of “The Power Play,” a newly founded coaching and mentorship program dedicated to the sport of hockey that was founded by Jayce Hawryluk.

— Dylan H. Robillard (@DylanRobillard_) December 20, 2023

After suiting up for the Vancouver Canucks, Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers in the NHL, Hawryluk now plays professional hockey in the Czech Republic.

Originally, the post introducing Patrick as a member of The Power Play reportedly listed him as a “retired pro with significant NHL experience,” but that has now changed to a “4X NHL Pro with significant experience,” according to Fox News.

Neither the National Hockey League nor The Power Play have publicly said anything about Patrick's apparent retirement.

Spending four campaigns with Philadelphia to begin his career, Patrick was eventually traded in 2021 to the Nashville Predators, almost instantly getting shipped to Las Vegas to play for the Golden Knights. During the 2021-22 season, he played a total of 25 games for Vegas, which is the last time that he played in the league.