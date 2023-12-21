At Least 10 Killed And Dozens Injured In Prague University Shooting, Students Seen Hiding On Roof Ledge

A mass shooting at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic, left at least ten dead and dozens more injured Thursday.

The shooter opened fire from the roof of the faculty of arts building around 3:40 p.m. local time, BBC News reported. Czech police said the shooter has been “eliminated,” appearing to have fallen from the roof after opening fire on Jan Palach Square, according to The New York Times.

At least ten have been killed and about three dozen have been injured, BBC reported.

The Prague region’s governor, Bohuslav Svoboda, said the gunman has yet to be identified, according to The New York Times.

Czech President Petr Pavel said he is “shocked” by the mass shooting and expressed his condolences to anyone affected by the violent event.

Footage showed some students hiding on the ledge of the university’s roof as several law enforcement vehicles arrived at the scene. Others can be seen rushing away to evacuate.

Some students saved themselves by hiding on the windowsill of the University roof. Unfortunately, deaths and numerous injuries have been confirmed. https://t.co/PTvJr2Kp6y pic.twitter.com/10C1msHncm — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 21, 2023

“I am shocked by the events at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University. I would like to express my deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims that the shooting claimed. I want to thank the citizens for respecting the instructions of the security forces and providing maximum cooperation,” Pavel wrote on Twitter.

Jsem šokován událostmi na Filozofické fakultě Univerzity Karlovy. Chtěl bych vyjádřit hlubokou lítost a upřímnou soustrast rodinám a příbuzným obětí, které si střelba vyžádala. Chci poděkovat občanům, že respektují pokyny bezpečnostních složek a poskytují maximální součinnost. — Petr Pavel (@prezidentpavel) December 21, 2023

One 18-year-old witness told BBC News that he and his friends were on vacation in Prague and "ran for cover" after they heard several gunshots. He safely returned to his hotel room following the incident.

“We heard gunshots and ran for cover in the metro after police shouted at everyone to run. It was very frightening. All of a sudden people started running. We didn’t know what was going on. We saw police going past us. They were shouting ‘run,'” Joe Hyland said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.