Rare Condition Contributed To Former NFL Star Mike Williams’ Death, Medical Examiner Report Suggests

An ex-NFL player’s death was attributed to a medical condition stemming from severe dental decay, a recent report by the county medical examiner suggests, according to a local outlet.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Mike Williams had a promising four-year stint in the NFL from 2010 to 2014. He suffered a fatal incident in August while working on a construction site in Tampa, resulting in a severe head injury. Williams was admitted to St. Joseph’s Hospital and later transferred to the Suncoast Hospice, where he passed away at 36, according to KXAN.

The Hillsborough County medical examiner’s report identified the cause of death as “Bacterial Sepsis with Cerebral Abscesses and Necrotizing Lobar Pneumonia Due to Multiple Dental Caries and Retained Tooth Roots Contributory Cause Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease.” Dr. Walter Howard, a clinical professor at the University of Florida School of Dentistry, who was not involved in the case, pointed out that the underlying tooth decay led to fatal bacterial infections. He emphasized that while such cases are rare, they are preventable with regular dental care, KXAN reported.

“The source of that infection, according to that statement, would be from the oral environment, where you’ve got bacteria that has been uncontrolled and caused tooth decay and also abscesses on the roots,” Howard stated.

Mike Williams cause of death: Tampa Bay Buccaneers player may have died from dental hygiene issues https://t.co/rogH9AlMhu — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) December 22, 2023

Williams’ case was further complicated by the presence of multiple health issues, including pulmonary and cranial complications. His death is the first of its kind recorded in county records since the mid-1980s, according to KXAN. Tierney Lyle, mother of Williams’ daughter, recounted the moments leading to Williams’ hospitalization, including his struggles to celebrate Mya’s birthday due to paralysis and vision impairment. (RELATED: REPORT: Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Williams Dies From Injuries In Construction Accident)

Williams’ health deteriorated, leading to respiratory and cardiac arrest from low oxygen levels. There were also reports of illicit drug use while in hospital care. Williams died Sept. 12 after being taken off life support, KXAN cited.