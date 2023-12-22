Morgan Wallen Drops Epic Sample Of New Song With Post Malone, Ernest

Morgan Wallen dropped a sample of a new song in the early hours of Friday morning, and it is absolutely brilliant.

We all knew Wallen was up to something with Post Malone, Ernest, and Charlie Handsome. All of these men have hit headlines daily over the last few weeks, particularly since they appeared at the CMA Awards together. But who knew they’d been so hard at work crafting another new sound for Wallen, a sample of which he dropped on Instagram.

You can absolutely hear Post Malone’s influence on the track. The short clip is funky, layered in contrast to so many of Wallen’s most recent stripped-back singles. Though I’m not sure whether this will be the final sound, I am absolutely in love with what we’ve got so far.

Less than 24 hours ago, the world was reacting to Wallen’s surprise cameo in Drake’s new music video. In an analysis of the song and its overwhelming response from the internet, I almost wrote a paragraph about how we’d probably get some new song from Wallen himself before the end of the year.

Around this time in 2022, we were handed the first samples and singles from his 36-track record-breaking album “One Thing At A Time.” The project was a total surprise, and went on to make Wallen the music successful recording and touring artist of 2023, despite having limited support from the mainstream corporate music industry. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Opens Up About Major Life Decision)

I didn’t want to jinx myself — yes, I am that superstitious — and risk not having any new Wallen music for the new year, so I didn’t make the prediction. But here we are, and boy am I glad about it.

Now we have to wait and see what Wallen helped create for Post Malone’s new country album!