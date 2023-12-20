Guys, Morgan Wallen Just Showed Up In A Drake Video

As if 2023 couldn’t get any better, Morgan Wallen just casually showed up in Drake’s latest music video, which dropped Wednesday.

Music industry heavyweight Drake released the six-minute video for “You Broke My Heart” around lunchtime, and it just so happens to co-star Morgan Wallen. So clearly, Wallen is officially 100% irrefutably uncanceled. There was absolutely zero context provided as to why Wallen was in the video, because he definitely doesn’t seem to feature in the song. But no matter what, this is a huge deal, and an absolutely amazing way for Wallen to end the biggest year of his career (and pretty much the most successful year of anyone in music, ever).

The video starts with Wallen and Drake hanging out over dinner, laughing about a girl who neither of them really liked that much. The pair then leave the restaurant and get into a car, pulling off into the distance before … BANG!

The thing explodes! And two girls come out from behind the camera, and do the most incredible performance lip-syncing the song as the car burns into the night. (RELATED: Country Music Star Credits Morgan Wallen With Bringing Black People Into The Genre)

The performance continues as police and firefighters show up, screaming at the girls to get down on the ground. But they just continue their epic show as the camera pans slowly back to the car. Here is where the credits roll, and we’re left with a one-take masterpiece that reminds me how good music videos used to be back in the day.

Oh, and the song is pretty good too.