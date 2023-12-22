51-Year-Old NHL Legend Jaromir Jagr Begins Insane 36th Season Of Pro Hockey

This is absolutely crazy, and a true mark of the legend of Jaromir Jagr.

Back in 1987 (nearly 40 years ago) at the age of 15, Jaromir Jagr began his career in professional hockey, playing for the Kladno Knights in the Czech Republic.

Fast forward 36 years later, and the inevitable Hall of Famer is still playing hockey, and went full-circle at that playing for the same club that he started with in the Knights. (RELATED: Nolan Patrick — The 2017 NHL Draft No. 2 Pick — Seemingly Retires At 25 After Struggles With Health Problems: REPORT)

Jagr played for the franchise Thursday, which officially kicked off his 36th season playing professional hockey, doing so at the crazy age of 51.

The hockey legend was on the ice for a total of 13 minutes and 44 seconds, even racking up an assist in his debut.

After he played 24 seasons in the NHL with nine different clubs, Jagr purchased the Knights in 2018. The legend made his debut in the National Hockey League with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1990, with black and yellow drafting him fifth overall earlier in the year.

Jaromir Jagr out here putting up points at 51 years old. Unreal 🔥 (via @telhcz) pic.twitter.com/vHDiEYqwEf — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 20, 2023

This is absolutely incredible.

Now as you guys know, I’m a Florida Panthers fan, but I remember being a little kid and getting ready for school in the mornings while my dad had on SportsCenter (back in the glory days of SportsCenter). And one of my biggest memories from those days was Jaromir Jagr baggin’ players on the ice…

…and now here I am at 33 and Jagr is still out here killin’ it. Just incredible.