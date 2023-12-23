Biden Admin Denies Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secret Service Protection For Third Time

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was denied United States Secret Service (USSS) protection for the third time, according to a letter obtained by Deseret News.

Kennedy’s campaign confirmed Friday the credibility of the letter which allegedly showed Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had signed off on rejecting Kennedy’s request, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Is This Like A Real Interview?’: The DCNF Asked RFK Jr. America’s Most Burning Questions About His Candidacy)

Within the letter, Mayorkas allegedly stated that “based on the facts” as well as the recommendation from the advisory committee, Kennedy was “not warranted” the protection from the USSS.

“I have consulted with an advisory committee composed of the Speaker of the House, the House Minority Leader, the Senate Majority Leader, the Senate Minority Leader, and the Senate Sergeant at Arms,” Mayorkas reportedly wrote, according to Deseret News.

“Based on the facts and the recommendation of the advisory committee, I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not warranted at this time.”

Since the launch of his presidential campaign, Kennedy has been denied protection three times by the Biden administration.

While the Secret Service does not determine who is qualified to be granted protection, federal law allows all “major” presidential candidates, according to the 2024 USSS candidate protection page of the agency’s website. (RELATED: ‘Can’t Have An Unscripted Conversation’: RFK Jr Slams Trump, Biden As ‘Weakest’ Candidates, Touts Polling In Key Bloc)

The criteria for candidates was established in 2017 to help guide the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the advisory committee in their decision making, the USSS stated. Among some of the factors considered are whether “the candidate has publicly announced” their campaign along with properly filed documentation, a conducted “threat assessment” and whether the candidate is nationally “actively campaigning,” according to the USSS.



Notably, the requirements for independent candidates is required to poll “at 20% or more of the Real Clear Politics National Average for 30 consecutive days.”

Kennedy, however, claims he not only qualifies for protection according to the criteria stated but that he had provided a report to the Biden administration from a security firm which allegedly detailed “safety risks,” Deseret News reported. For example, the Kennedy was reportedly targeted by a man who had allegedly tried to break into Kennedy’s home twice. The man was arrested during his alleged second attempt in late October by Los Angeles police.

Kennedy is reportedly preparing to submit a fourth request for protection, according to Deseret News.