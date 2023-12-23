Iconic Actor Mike Nussbaum Dead At 99

Famed actor and director Mike Nussbaum passed away at the age of 99 in his Chicago home Saturday due to natural causes, TMZ reported.

Nussbaum was a revered figure in the realms of film, television and theater. One of the oldest active actors in the industry, Nussbaum died just a week shy of his centennial birthday, according to TMZ. The actor’s daughter, Karen, confirmed he had been in hospice care for the past year. “It was his time,” his daughter told TMZ.

Nussbaum leaves a lasting legacy, particularly within the Chicago theater scene. His death marks the end of a career which spanned several decades and various media, Deadline noted. Nussbaum’s range of work includes roles such as Gentle Rosenberg in the blockbuster hit, “Men in Black,” and Bob Drimmer in the thriller, “Fatal Attraction.” His filmography extends to other notable films like “House of Games,” “Things Change,” “Desperate Hours,” “Losing Isaiah” and several others. (RELATED: Richard Moll, Famous ‘Night Court’ Actor, Dead At Age 80)

Mike Nussbaum, acknowledged by the Actor’s Equity union as the oldest professional actor in America and a dynamic and yet steadying influence on Chicago theater for decades, died Saturday at home at the age of 99.https://t.co/0U9cCSsLFA — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) December 23, 2023

Television also benefitted from Nussbaum’s talents in numerous shows, the outlet reported. Nussbaum made his mark with appearances in popular series like “Frasier,” “L.A. Law,” “The Commish,” “The X-Files,” “Early Edition” and “The Chicago Code.” His versatility allowed him to adapt to various genres and characters.

Nussbaum remained active in theater well into his late 90s, Deadline reported. No plans for a memorial have been announced, as of the time of publication.