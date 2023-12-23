‘Really Dangerous’: Daily Caller Reporter Slams Former Dem Rep For Defending Biden’s Trump Insurrectionist Comments

A Daily Caller reporter on Saturday slammed a former Democratic congressman’s defense of President Joe Biden’s comments calling former President Donald Trump an insurrectionist, saying his remarks were “really dangerous.”

Biden made the comments Wednesday a day after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump was disqualified from appearing on the state’s ballot in the 2024 election in a 4-3 decision released on Tuesday. “You can’t really conflate Donald Trump criticizing candidate Joe Biden criticizing Donald Trump versus Joe Biden, making a false allegation that he is guilty of something that he’s not even been charged of,” Daily Caller reporter Brianna Lyman told former Democratic Rep. Barney Frank of Massachusetts on Newsmax’s “Saturday Report” hosted by Rita Cosby. (RELATED: ‘This Is Dead Wrong’: Turley Blasts ‘Fundamentally Flawed’ Ruling By Colorado Court Barring Trump From Ballot)

WATCH:



“He certainly supported an insurrection,” Biden said when asked about the ruling Wednesday. “No question about it. None. Zero.”

“To do that, you know, Thomas Jefferson did it to Aaron Burr,” Lyman continued. “Aaron Burr had the famous fall from grace right because he accused them of treason when he wasn’t even charged with treason at the time, and that’s what Joe Biden did here and it’s really dangerous because it stirs public sentiment in the opposite direction and gives people this false notion that Donald Trump is already guilty of something that he hasn’t been charged with.”

Special counsel Jack Smith obtained a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in a Washington, D.C., federal court, while Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis secured a 13-count indictment.

Trump is also facing other criminal charges, including a 37-count federal indictment from Smith relating to allegations surrounding classified documents, while Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump in March in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.

“He has talked about putting people in jail, he’s talked about maybe people should be executed,” Frank said, going on to mention cries of “lock her up,” in reference to Hillary Clinton at Trump rallies during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“When you say Donald Trump with the ‘lock her up,’ but that comes from something that a lot of American people felt where it’s like, ‘Ok, Hillary Clinton bleach bit 30,000 emails right?’ She had crimes and other people were charged for that,” Lyman said. “James Comey himself said look, ‘I think she did something guilty here. But I’m not gonna charge her’ because he was in on it.”

