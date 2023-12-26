Country Music Star Kane Brown Reveals Wife Pregnant On Christmas Day

Country music star Kane Brown announced Monday that he and his wife, Katelyn, are expecting another child.

The famous music artist posted a family photo to his social media account Christmas day, sharing the news with his 3.6 million followers.

“Last Christmas of 4 🎄❤️ Merry Christmas everyone!!” he wrote in his surprise message. The couple and their two children were all smiles as their 4-year-old daughter, Kinsgsley, held up a sonogram for the family’s big announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kane Brown (@kanebrown)

Katelyn held 1-year-old Kodi Jane in the photograph and Kane looked straight into the camera in a proud dad moment. The entire family dressed in all light cream clothing for the coordinated reveal.

Thirty-year-old Kane and 31-year-old Katelyn were immediately met with a slew of congratulatory messages on social media.

Actor Taylor Lautner and singer-songwriter Cole Swindell were among the famous names that took a moment to share their excitement for the growing family.

Many loved ones noted they were delighted that the Brown family revealed their big news in the early stages of pregnancy.

Kailey Dickerson wrote, “I was planning on keeping this secret all the way to the hospital again 😂,” while another friend weighed in by writing, “Congratulations I’m so excited we did not have to keep the secret 9 months this time Love y’all sooooo much. 😘😘😘” (RELATED:Conor McGregor Makes Major Life Announcement)

Kane and Katelyn first met in 2016 at one of the country star’s concerts. Katelyn, also a musician, immediately hit it off with Kane over their mutual passion for music. Two years later, they officially tied the knot and they wasted no time at all expanding their family, according to People. In 2019, they welcomed their first daughter to the world and they became a family of four in 2021.

They did not share any information that would indicate how far along Katelyn is into her third pregnancy.