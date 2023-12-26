‘We Never Had A Vote’: Climate Expert Blasts Biden Admin For Bypassing Voters To Impose Green Agenda

Climate Depot executive editor Marc Morano blasted President Joe Biden for bypassing American voters to enact his environmental agenda.

The Biden administration signed on to a pledge to start “transitioning away from fossil fuels” at the United Nations COP28 climate summit Dec. 13. “Do we need to abolish the gas-powered car? We’ve never voted on it in the United States,” Morano told former Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin and “The Bottom Line” guest host Kelly O’Grady. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Total Scam’: Fox News Contributor Blasts Proposals Being Discussed At UN Climate Gathering)

“We never had a vote. It’s all been decided with executive orders, mid-level bureaucrats, corporate-government collusion, executive agencies,” Morano continued. “Do we need to start limiting meat eating? That’s the other question. The answer’s no to both, but even if you believed it, you’re absolutely right, you would have democracy involved, people voting, you would have timetables. I’m not arguing we should do that, I’m arguing we need to challenge this entire premise.”

WATCH:



Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which spends $370 billion to combat climate change and is loaded with green energy provisions, including a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles, into law in August 2022. Electric vehicle sales have faltered, despite the tax credit and other subsidies provided by the Biden administration.

Only 10% of Americans who responded to an October BlueAnalytics poll said they would purchase an electric vehicle, while 40% of respondents said they knew “nothing at all” about the tax credit.

Biden also cancelled oil leases in Alaska granted late in the Trump administration in September, according to CBS, while proposing new regulations to limit energy production from fossil fuels. Economic and energy experts have criticized Biden’s hostility to domestic fossil fuel production, which some say has caused higher energy prices.

Morano also noted the track record of “green” policies in Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

“It’s climate policy, not climate change, that is going to drive migration, and the same was true with COVID, by the way,” Morano said. “People in droves leaving California and other states. What we’re finding is people in Sri Lanka followed climate policy to the collapse of their government, their presidential palace was overrun. The farmers in the Netherlands were subjected to climate policy, and they almost crushed all the small family-run farms.”

Morano also hit at former Vice President Al Gore for his rhetoric.

“They are using climate fear to literally restrict and collapse energy, agriculture, transportation, go right after our freedom of movement,” Morano said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.