Bryan Tanaka Breaks His Silence On Mariah Carey Breakup

Mariah Carey’s ex boyfriend of seven years, Bryan Tanaka, broke his silence on their breakup in a lengthy message posted to social media Monday.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” Tanaka wrote. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared.”

Tanaka addressed the end of his relationship with the music icon and expressed how that affected their creative union as well.

“The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever,” he wrote in his statement.

“Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey,” he said.

Tanaka went on to address the family unit that he was a part of for seven years and showed respect for the union he has left behind.

“I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture,” he said.

He asked fans to create some space for him to adjust to his new relationship status.

“During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy, and respect. The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me,” Tanaka wrote. (RELATED: Mariah Carey Releasing Secret Album From The 90s That No One Asked For)

“I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.”