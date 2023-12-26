ZING! ‘The Simpsons’ Clowns Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh For Cheating Scandal With Outright Comedic Gold

The legendary “Simpsons” … just got even more legendary.

We might not be at the peak anymore of the cultural iconic status of “The Simpsons,” but it’s clear that the show (currently in its 35th season) still has it, as evidenced by Sunday’s episode, which hilariously called out Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh.

On Christmas Eve, a new episode of the show titled “Do The Wrong Thing” began with Grampa Simpson retiring from an amazing competitive fishing career (which we’ve never heard of before, but I digress). Anyway, that sports reference then leads us into Homer and Bart teaming up in different sports, though rather than winning championships and achieving glory together, they both become serial cheaters to achieve their conquests. (RELATED: Lamar Jackson Calls Out PFT’s Mike Florio For Blasting His Ravens, Forces Him To Apologize Like A Little Cupcake)

Sports was the centerpiece of this episode, with shots also being taken at New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and the University of Southern California. Hell, the show even featured a guest appearance from legendary sports broadcaster Dan Patrick.

But the highlight of the episode had to be the jab they took at Harbaugh when they had Bart teach a Cheating 101 class at an institution named the … wait for it … Jim Harbaugh Center For Competitive Imbalance (lol).

WATCH:

And Bart Simpson is now teaching “Intro to Cheating 101” at the Jim Harbaugh Center for Competitive Imbalance. pic.twitter.com/2rH626QPso — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

Straight up comedic gold … here are some other clips from the show, with one taking a hilarious shot at LIV Golf:

Dan Patrick guested on The Simpsons to call competitive rock-skipping on the Trucker Hat Sports Network, which also features LIV Pickleball and barrel-scraping. pic.twitter.com/uaLzxXrqwe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

Ken Marino’s Dean Belichick: “It may surprise you to learn that this institution has a proud history of embracing cheating. After all, this is University of Springfield Camp: USC!” pic.twitter.com/SSp0Q7XvFz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

“This is the world we live in! Taxpayers hide money from the IRS, dating profiles are nothing but lies, and right now, the Houston Astros are dreaming up ways to cheat that would blow your mind.” pic.twitter.com/ySWN45HjUt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

Shoutout to “The Simpsons,” man! Still got it!