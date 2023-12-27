The Data Is In: These Are The Gayest States In The US

The District of Columbia has the highest percentage of LGBTQ individuals in the United States, according to a UCLA study released in December.

In the nation’s capital, 14.3% of the population claims to be part of that community, with Oregon, Delaware, Vermont and New Hampshire also topping 7% of their population identifying as LGBTQ, the study by the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, said. The study estimated the total population of LGBTQ individuals is 13.9 million, or roughly 5.5% of the United States population, according to The Hill. (RELATED: ‘Why Do I Have To Agree With That?’: Greg Gutfeld, Liberal Fox Co-Host Get In Near Shouting Match Over Transgenderism)

An estimated 1.55 million people in California are LGBTQ, giving it the largest population of LGBTQ individuals, the study said. Texas also has a LGBTQ population of over 1 million individuals, while Florida and New York each have over 850,000 LGBTQ people in them, the study said. Pennsylvania and Ohio each have more than 550,000 LBGTQ individuals, according to the study, with Michigan, Illinois, Georgia and Washington also reaching the top ten.

The study estimates that 35.9% of LGBTQ individuals live in the South (which it defines as including Texas and Florida, and reaching up to Maryland and Delaware), while another 24.5% live in the West, which includes California, Hawaii, Alaska and Colorado. The Northeast, which includes New England, New York and Pennsylvania, has 18.5% of the LGBTQ population, while the Midwest has 21.1%.

Young adults from 18-24 are the most likely to identify as LGBTQ, with 15.2% claiming to be part of that community, while 9.1% of those from 25 to 34 identified as LGBTQ, accounting for over 8.7 million of the estimated 13.9 million LGBTQ individuals in the United States, according to the study.

