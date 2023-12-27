REVEALED: The Finalists For The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Holy hell, we have a loaded list this year!

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has revealed their 15 Modern-Era Player finalists who could potentially join the elite fraternity through the Class of 2024.

Cooked up from a pool of 25 semifinalists, the finalists feature nine players who made it to this stage of the selection process for the Class of 2023, two who are first-year eligible and four who have made it to the finalist round for the first time.

The players (as well as their positions, years and teams) are listed as:

Eric Allen, Cornerback – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders

1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders Jared Allen, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers Willie Anderson, Offensive Tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens Jahri Evans, Guard – 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers

2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers Dwight Freeney, Defensive End/Outside Linebacker – 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions

2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions Antonio Gates, Tight End – 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers

2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers Rodney Harrison, Safety – 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots

1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens

2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans Julius Peppers, Defensive End – 2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-16 Green Bay Packers

2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-16 Green Bay Packers Fred Taylor, Running Back – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots

1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts Patrick Willis, Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers Darren Woodson, Safety – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

The Modern Era-Player finalists will be considered by the Hall of Fame selection committee before Super Bowl LVII, with the Class of 2024 being revealed Feb. 8 during the Las Vegas broadcast of NFL Honors (9:00 p.m. ET).

15 from the Modern Era, three Seniors and one Coach/Contributor. THESE are the Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024, which will be announced on February 8 during NFL Honors. Full Story: https://t.co/UyjZ0a1Ag7 pic.twitter.com/Nd7UHTh7st — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 28, 2023

Grade-A looking list this year, probably one of the best finalist groups we’ve ever had. My only complaint: No Dolphins.