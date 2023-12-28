Minnesota? Flashy Alex Rodriguez Purchases The Timberwolves, And Quite Frankly, I Didn’t See This One Coming

Talk about being out of character.

When you think of MLB legend Alex Rodriguez, you think of the New York Yankees and those beautiful pinstripes, a shiny World Series championship ring on his finger, him wearing those flashy suits while doing Major League Baseball coverage on television. How he’s a good looking guy and the beautiful women that’s brought him.

The point is: Alex Rodriguez is a flashy ass dude. In fact, he’s so flashy he was born in iconic New York City before being raised in the greatest city in the world — Miami. Speaking of Miami, he’s also got the clout of being recruited by the University of Miami for both baseball and football when he was in high school. Hell, the park at Mark Light Field, where the Canes baseball team plays, is named Alex Rodriguez Park (despite him never playing there). (RELATED: Mope-Town: Detroit Pistons Set The Record For Most Consecutive Losses In An NBA Season With 27th Straight Defeat)

Miami, New York City, championships, good looks, gorgeous females, nice suits and let’s also not forget the historic contracts he bankrolled back in the day … It doesn’t really fit the mold of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

However, in a move I’m completely blindsided by (I didn’t even know this man was part-owner), Alex Rodriguez — along with his partner Marc Lore — are expected to purchase a majority stake in the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN. Oh! And that’s not all! They’ll also be buying the WNBA’s Lynx in the deal.

ESPN Sources: Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are expected to exercise their option to acquire controlling ownership interest of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx from Glen Taylor as soon as today. They have a Dec. 31 deadline. pic.twitter.com/qCYnBZJ0pG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 28, 2023

Yep … totally didn’t see that coming.