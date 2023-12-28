Famous TV Host And Film Critic Bobby Rivers Dead At 70

Famous television host and film critic Bobby Rivers died Tuesday in Minneapolis at the age of 70.

The acclaimed host and radio personality was the first Black film critic to make it to television in 1979, and a contributor for the nationally syndicated, PM Magazine, according to WISN. He hosted high-profile shows on the Food Network and VH1, including his talk show, “Watch Bobby Rivers.”

His death was confirmed by his sister, Betsy Rivers, Wednesday, in a now-private Facebook post that read, “Bobby passed away last night and is no longer in any pain,” according to Yahoo.

I am so sad to hear this. Bobby was a terrific guy and wonderfully warm, funny and smart. 💔 https://t.co/gtwuRXVwU8 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) December 28, 2023

Rivers was honored by friends and colleagues on social media, including “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg, as well as Katie Couric, and “Sex And The City” actor Mario Cantone.

Tributes for the star are pouring in, with many sharing heartfelt messages and fond memories they shared with Rivers.

“All hail this pioneer Bobby Rivers… He brought SO much to the table. R I P Bobby,” Goldberg wrote to Instagram. Her message captioned a photograph of her and Rivers together, both smiling into the camera.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of trailblazing television personality Bobby Rivers. An enthusiastic and knowledgeable film fan at heart, we will miss him sharing his love of the classics with the #TCMParty community and his thoughtful essays on his blog. pic.twitter.com/Y3FcnvXfF1 — TCM (@tcm) December 27, 2023

Cantone shared a black-and-white photo of Rivers in his younger years on X, alongside the message, “Rest in peace Bobby. You were such a wonderful supportive intelligent insightful man. You will be missed.”

Turner Classic Movies paid tribute to the star by recalling his incredible contributions to the world of entertainment, and the impact he made on those that interacted with him.

Sorry to hear of the passing of #BobbyRivers His razor sharp wit and ability to come up with questions that celebrities had never heard before set him apart. One of the first African Americans to have his own show, Watch Bobby Rivers on VH1. He will be missed. — Gino Salomone (@Moviegino) December 27, 2023

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of trailblazing television personality Bobby Rivers,” the network wrote to X.(RELATED: Fox News Radio Anchor Matt Napolitano Dead At 33)

“An enthusiastic and knowledgeable film fan at heart, we will miss him sharing his love of the classics with the #TCMParty community and his thoughtful essays on his blog.”