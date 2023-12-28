Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Set To Become Highest-Paid Player In NFL History With Potential $60M Contract

Dak Prescott is about to get PAID, and historically at that.

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to make their superstar quarterback the highest-paid player ever in NFL history, according to the Bleacher Report’s league insider Jordan Schultz. And not just that, but they’re apparently very eager to give Prescott a mammoth-sized bag to lock him up.

“Dak Prescott’s been lights out all season in Dallas,” Schultz wrote on Twitter. “Both he and the Cowboys are highly motivated to secure a long-term extension this offseason that I’m told will make Dak one of, if not the, highest-paid NFL QB.” (RELATED: ‘Thug’: Tyreek Hill Gloriously (And Hilariously) Blasts Fraudulent Colin Cowherd For Pure Miami Dolphins Hater-ism)

In terms of actual figures, Schultz said Prescott could make a very shiny penny of $55-60 million per season in a new deal.

“He’s going to get between $55 and 60 million,” Schultz said. “We’ve already seen Joe Burrow get that $55 [million] number. Dak Prescott has an opportunity to reset it. I think the floor is around $55 [million], remember, both sides [are] highly motivated.”

I already know what Dak Prescott is gonna be bumpin’ when the ink dries …

If you’re Dak Prescott, you’ve gotta take the money — can’t blame him there — but it is fascinating to think about what would happen if Dak decides to NOT take the money so Dallas can buy more talent in free agency — like how Tom Brady did with the New England Patriots.

But with that being said, I’d take that big ass bag too … CASH!