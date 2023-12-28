Military Bowl-Winning Virginia Tech Fan Attempts To Storm The Field, Gets The Hammer From Security Guard Instead

Check out Day-Day doing his thing! Top flight security!

The Virginia Tech Hokies blasted the Tulane Green Wave, 41-20, to win Wednesday night’s Military Bowl. However, the highlight of the contest came AFTER the fact — courtesy of the kind of security guard that every venue dreams of having.

When the clock hit zero and the Hokies were officially bowl champions, some of their fan base chose to storm the field in true college football tradition. After all, they won a bowl, let’s have a little fun with the season here. Not everything at this time of the year has to be completely meaningless in the sport. (RELATED: Minnesota Completely Screws Over Their Bowl-Winning Head Coach P.J. Fleck In True Corporate Greed Fashion)

*Insert top flight security to shut that tomfoolery down*

Yeah, my man didn’t care about championship glory. He didn’t care about college football tradition. He didn’t care about these kids having fun. Nah. And one Virginia Tech fan in particular felt his wrath to the T.

…followed by the most awkward “I’m just doing my job” act from the security guard as the college kid embarrassingly walked away while his friend stared at the guard in pure disbelief. And it’s so great.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, BABY!

WATCH:

This is totally something Day-Day would do … you know, Craig’s cousin from “Friday After Next.”

Personally, I would’ve let the kids just storm the field and let them have their fun to celebrate being bowl champions, which is exactly why I’m not a security guard. But my man here?

He’s on the total opposite side of me, taking it TOO seriously. Somebody should’ve given him a Craig talk.

“WE TOP FLIGHT SECURITY OF THE WORLD, CRAIG!” … what a great movie.