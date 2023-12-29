ESPN Star Laura Rutledge Updates Fans After Her Baby Is Airlifted To Hospital

ESPN star Laura Rutledge updated fans on the condition of her 7-month old baby Wednesday after he was airlifted to the hospital.

She shared a photograph of her infant child to Twitter.

“We are so thankful for your prayers for baby Jack,” Rutledge wrote. “We’ve felt all of them. I write this grateful for the miracle that occurred for him while also knowing so many of these stories don’t have happy endings,” she told her 283,000 fans.

“Thinking of all of you who have endured far worse,” she added.

Rutledge took a moment to appreciate her son seemed to be on the mend.

“We just received a positive report from Jack’s doctors at Connecticut Children’s. No additional surgery is required and his pain has lessened significantly,” she wrote.

Rutledge did not reveal her son’s condition or the source of his pain in the Twitter post. She wrote he required additional time to recover.

“He has a long recovery ahead but they expect full healing!”

“They praised the work of doctors in South Carolina. Thank you to everyone who has reached out. It sure is good to see this sweet smile again ♥️,” she concluded the post.

Rutledge previously posted about her son’s medical scare on Christmas day and wrote the young baby had been “airlifted in a helicopter from Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston,” where he received medical attention.

“Both hospitals were so kind and acted fast,” she told fans. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Shares Devastating Photos Of Stillborn Baby)

The ESPN star went on to show gratitude for those who aided Jack in his immediate time of need.

“Lauren, Eric and Justin with Airlink Novant Health treated our little guy like he was their own and offered reassurance at the scariest moments,” she wrote.

It’s unclear how long baby Jack will require special care and treatment.