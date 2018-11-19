ESPN Sideline Reporter Gets Jacked Up By Two Players. The Video Is Unreal

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge took a brutal shot over the weekend.

Rutledge was on the sideline for Georgia’s game Saturday against UMass when things took a turn for the worse. Two players engaging with each other went out of bounds and absolutely crushed her from behind.

Obviously, she came crashing down hard and fast. Watch the unreal video below.

Took an L in Athens today. So many thanks to everyone at @UGAAthletics for their help after this happened…even though I’m a Gator pic.twitter.com/b1FTCPaqtH — Laura Rutledge (@LauraMRutledge) November 18, 2018

To Rutledge’s credit, she bounced back up like it wasn’t a problem at all. I mean, she wasted absolutely no time at all before getting back up on her feet. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Has Arrived. Does Number Two Surprise You?)

I’m pretty sure there are actual football players who wouldn’t have gotten up that quickly. Rutledge must be one hell of a tough woman.

I might rag on ESPN more than enough, but sometimes you just have to admit when something is legit. Taking a hit like that and brushing it off like it’s no big deal is about as smooth as it gets.

Rutledge is clearly a massive winner in life and on the sidelines.

