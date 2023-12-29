Prosecutors Charge American With Trying To Join Al Shabaab Terrorist Group

Federal prosecutors charged a New Jersey resident Friday for allegedly seeking to join the terrorist group al Shabaab, according to a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

American Karrem Nasr — alternatively known as “Ghareeb Al-Muhajir” — was arrested Dec. 14 for allegedly “attempting to provide material support to” al Shabaab, recognized by the U.S. as a terrorist group. Nasr was arrested after flying from Egypt to Nairobi, Kenya, where he was allegedly planning to meet with al Shabaab members before allegedly traveling to Somalia, where the terrorist organization is based, the DOJ said.

In a Friday press release, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams addressed the recent arrest. “As alleged,” Williams said, “Karrem Nasr, motivated by the heinous terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, devoted himself to waging violent jihad against America and its allies.”

According to the press release, Nasr is a 23-year-old U.S. citizen who moved from New Jersey to Egypt around July 2023, before the Hamas attack on Israel.

“Karrem Nasr traveled across the globe in an alleged attempt to join the ranks of a foreign terrorist organization — an organization that has repeatedly expressed its desire to harm Americans around the world,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith stated. “This investigation highlights the ongoing efforts of the FBI’s New York Joint Terrorism Task Force and our domestic and international law enforcement partners to protect the U.S. against any form of terrorism and ensuring the safety of our community.”

Nasr was allegedly prepared to kill and be killed to support the jihadist cause, according to the DOJ. He allegedly described “evil America” as the “head of the snake” to the FBI’s confidential source.

“Make no mistake: My Office is committed to investigating, disrupting, and prosecuting anyone who is inspired by Hamas’s October 7 attack and seeks to harm Americans, whether here or abroad,” U.S. Attorney Williams said. (RELATED: Law Schools Encourage Students To Work For Terrorist Organizations)

Nasr is to appear in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses in Manhattan federal court later today where he faces up to 20 years in prison, federal officials said.