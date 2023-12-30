Ronald Reagan’s Daughter Reveals Real Reason She Believes Her Father Married Nancy

Former President Ronald Reagan’s daughter revealed what she believes is the real reason why her father married former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

Former First Daughter Patti Davis wrote in her upcoming memoir that her mother convinced Reagan to marry her after becoming pregnant with the former president’s first-born child with his second wife, according to the Daily Mail.

“I tend to doubt that getting pregnant was a result of carelessness,” Davis wrote of her mother’s out-of-wedlock pregnancy

Davis wrote that her mother’s pregnancy was the secret reason why her parents married, according to the outlet. She wrote that her father and his first wife, Jane Wyman, “made a pact” that Reagan would not remarry before her. Despite being happy dating different women and being “not exactly anxious to get married again,” he broke this pact by marrying Nancy.

Reagan was on a dinner date when he learned Nancy was two months pregnant, Davis wrote, according to the outlet. He immediately excused himself and called Wyman to tell her he needed to break their pact due to the pregnancy. (RELATED: ‘Remarkable Record’: Axios Co-Founder Says Biden Is Doing A Great Job, Compares Him To Reagan)

“Traveling back, you realize that the whole story of your family is bigger, messier, and often more tender than you once believed,” Davis wrote.

Davis’ memoir, titled “Dear Mom and Dad: A Letter About Family Memory, and the America We Once Knew” is set to release on Feb. 6, according to the outlet. She said she felt compelled to take pen to paper regarding her father, who she adored, and her mother, with whom she had a rough relationship.