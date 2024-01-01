Biden Attempts To Tell Ryan Seacrest His Favorite 2023 Memory

President Joe Biden attempted to tell Ryan Seacrest his favorite memory from 2023 in a New Year’s Eve broadcast.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden appeared on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” Sunday to shill for the Biden administration’s economic record.

“My dad used to have an expression. He’d say, ‘Joey, a job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It’s about your dignity. It’s about respect.’ We brought a lot of jobs back to the United States. People are in a position to be able to make a living now. And they’ve created a lot of jobs, over 14 million. I just feel good that the American people got up. They’ve been through a rough time with the pandemic, but now we’re coming back, they’re back,” Biden said.

Ryan Seacrest asks Joe Biden about his favorite “memories” of 2023. Biden’s reply: “So many people through the Midwest & in the center of the country, their factories were shipped overseas the last couple times out…” Scary. Biden’s brain is pudding. pic.twitter.com/ue7xk3EqHA — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 1, 2024

Biden also told Seacrest about the food he had been eating during the holiday, emphasizing his fondness for Italian food and ice cream.

“I’ve been eating everything is put in front of me, but I’ve eaten pasta, which I love eating — a lot of chicken parmesan. I’ve been eating all Italian foods, basically,” the president said.

“And ice cream,” the first lady added.

“And chocolate chip ice cream,” Biden clarified.

pic.twitter.com/O5MumB3LH2 President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, on Time Square, talking about their favorite Holiday Foods…looks like they favor Italian cuisine! But then who doesn’t? Drop a 💙 if YOU favor the BIDEN’S💙💙💙💙💙💙 — Isabel Santos 🟧🟦🌊🌊🟦📙 (@Busyisaworkshop) January 1, 2024

The prerecorded interview was filmed on Saturday from the Bidens’ vacation spot at St. Croix in the Virgin Islands, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The president closed off the segment by sharing his hopes for 2024. (RELATED: ‘Double Down On Bidenomics’: We Asked Political Insiders What Joe Biden’s New Year’s Resolutions Should Be)

“My hope is that everybody has a healthy, happy and safe new year,” Biden said. “But beyond that, I hope that they understand that we’re in a better position than any country in the world to lead the world. And we’re coming back and it’s about time.”

“It’s what I would always tell my students: Be positive, be optimistic and be kind to one another,” Jill Biden added.