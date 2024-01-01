100% Moronic Buffalo Bills Fan Catches Himself On Fire By Jumping Through Burning Table At Wild Tailgate Party

This is so Bills Mafia …

When it comes to the craziest fanbases in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills have to take the cake, or at least be part of the discussion for the No. 1 ranking. These people go absolutely bonkers over football. After all, what the hell else is there to do in upstate New York?

As a matter of fact, Bills Mafia might be the wildest fanbase in ALL of sports. Just take their table smashing tradition, for example. After one Buffalo fan went viral for hopping through a table, it’s become a thing (because, of course, it has) with Bills fans to jump through tables at tailgate parties. (RELATED: Dolphins’ Bradley Chubb Potentially Out For Season With Torn ACL, Setting Back Super Bowl Dreams Of Miami)

Yeah, I don’t get it either.

Well, prior to their home game Sunday taking on the New England Patriots, Bills Mafia was back at it again with their table-thrashing, except this time they decided to light the table on fire.

What could go wrong?

THIS:

Bills mafia is an interesting bunch.. pic.twitter.com/vqGfLvEfgS — . (@Notdojaaa) December 31, 2023

And to think my Miami Dolphins play these boys this weekend … To think my Miami Dolphins got that ass stomped by these boys earlier this season … And to think my Miami Dolphins could lose this weekend to these boys pisses me off …

Look, I can take a thorough beating from the Baltimore Ravens. I’m originally from the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) and I cashed out like crazy with my NFL Sunday bets. That blowout … it is what it is.

BUT I CAN’T HANDLE LOSING TO UTTER MORONS WHO JUMP THROUGH BURNING TABLES FOR FUN.

I swear to God, Miami, if you guys lose …