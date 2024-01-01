Dolphins’ Bradley Chubb Potentially Out For Season With Torn ACL, Setting Back Super Bowl Dreams Of Miami

America’s darling … my Dolphins … have suffered a major setback.

It was a painful Sunday to be a Miami Dolphins fan. Not only did we get blown out by the Baltimore Ravens, not only did we lose playoff positioning, but we’ve potentially lost one of our superstars for the season. And to make it worse, it happened in GARBAGE TIME.

The only thing that took the pain away was the fact that I cashed out like crazy with my NFL bets.

(One step closer to that Lamborghini!)

What I’m referencing is our superstar linebacker Bradley Chubb, who appears to have suffered a torn ACL when he fell to the field while holding his knee. And doing so while attempting to make a tackle while the Phins were getting crushed, 49-19, with only 3:05 (why did it have to be 3-0-5 … the symbolism hurts) to go in the game.

The 26-year-old Chubb was carted off the field following the play and the Dolphins ended up with a 56-19 defeat.

Just an utter disaster for America’s sweetheart … AND MY TEAM!

I do not understand why the entire starting defense is on the field with 3 min left understanding what is in front of the Dolphins. Watching Bradley Chubb go down is heartbreaking. Was having a Pro Bowl season. #Finsup pic.twitter.com/FvPcNmPiaU — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) December 31, 2023

I love head coach Mike McDaniel, and I love our defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and I know I’m just piling on here, but why the hell was the starting defense still in the game with only three minutes to go?

Especially when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa DID get pulled (I don’t wanna hear that injury nonsense) and it cost me a couple of bets that I could’ve added to my pot of gold.

My Miami Dolphins cost me money, and potentially our Super Bowl championship. Completely unacceptable.