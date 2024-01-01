Remembering The Famous Faces We Lost In 2023

As we shift into 2024, we do so without some very famous faces that we know and love. The most shocking deaths of 2023 include Lisa Marie Presley, Suzanne Somers and Matthew Perry, to name a few.

Each year we say goodbye to beloved celebrities that grace the stage and the screen. They spent a lifetime entertaining us, and will forever live in the memories of fans across the globe, as they continue to appreciate their boundless talents. These are just a few of the most shocking celebrity deaths of the past year…

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, died January 12 at the age of 54. She was rushed to the hospital after first responders were dispatched to her home in Calabasas, where she was found in cardiac arrest, according to the BBC.

Her cause of death was later determined to be the result of a bowel obstruction, the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office said. The obstruction was caused by weight-loss surgery she had underwent several years prior to her passing. Presley was mourned by the community at large, and was laid to rest at Graceland, next to her beloved son, Ben.

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, known best for his role as Chandler on the iconic sitcom, “Friends,” was found dead in the jacuzzi of his Pacific Palisades, California home, Oct. 28 at the age of 54.

The Los Angles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Matthew Perry’s death accidental and went on to report that his official cause of death was the result of “acute effects of ketamine,” Page Six reported.

His struggles with alcohol and drug addiction were well documented, but those closest to the famous actor noted he was sober and happy at the time of his passing.

Angus Cloud

“Euphoria” fans were stunned to discover the death of beloved actor Angus Cloud.

As tributes and messages of condolences poured in, the Alameda county Coroner announced his official cause of death as being an accidental overdose, TMZ reported.

Cloud suffered acute intoxication from a lethal combination of drugs consisting partly of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine. He was deeply mourned by fans and loved ones alike, after being found dead at his family’s home in Oakland on July 31, at the age of 25.

Tina Turner

Tina Turner, the iconic singer and entertainer with an unmistakably signature voice, died May 24 at the age of 83.

The famous artist died of natural causes at her home in Küsnach near Zurich, Switzerland, following a lengthy illness, according to Fox News. The star reportedly suffered from long-term kidney disease, and was plagued with intestinal cancer. She suffered from high blood pressure for over four decades.

Turner’s personal struggles in her relationship with her former husband and producer, Ike was widely known as part of her transformative history. She left the world with a full catalogue of hits, and will always be remembered for her tenacity and her ability to entertain the masses. (RELATED: Video Shows Horrific Wreckage At Dixie Chicks Star Laura Lynch’s Fatal Car Crash Scene)

Suzanne Somers

Best known for her roles on “Three’s Company,” “Say It Isn’t So,” Suzanne Somers passed away just one day before her 77th birthday, on Oct.15. Known for her bubbly personality and signature blonde hair, the actress, singer, author, and health spokesperson influenced fans of all ages, across the globe, according to Page Six.

She battled cancer for over 50 years before leaving her fans with a lifetime of memories and television performances that will forever capture her talents.