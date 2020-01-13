PREVIEW: Clemson Will Beat LSU In The National Title Game Monday Night On ESPN

The Clemson Tigers will be crowned college football national champions Monday night when they beat LSU.

Despite the fact that the whole world seems to believe LSU, Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron will win, I’m here to tell you Clemson will win their third title in four years tonight. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Don’t get me wrong. LSU is an incredibly talented football team. They’re one of the best college offenses I’ve ever seen.

Joe Burrow will be the first pick in the draft, Ed Orgeron has them rolling and the Tigers from Baton Rouge are no joke.

Having said that, it seems like the world has forgotten what Dabo Swinney is playing with at Clemson.

Trevor Lawrence is the best NFL quarterback prospect in decades. That’s the difference between a great player, and a player that comes along once in a generation.

It’s not just Lawrence that will be the difference tonight. Clemson has weapons all over the field, and their defense is loaded.

Let’s not forget, the Tigers picked apart Ohio State’s defense behind Lawrence’s arm once they got rolling.

Tonight is going to be a reality check for a lot of people as Clemson tops LSU. It’s going to be a great game, but Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence aren’t losing.

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: Clemson 31-24.

Tune in at 8:00 EST on ESPN!