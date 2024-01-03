Grambling State Women’s Hoops Beats Up On Tiny Christian School With Record-Breaking 141-Point Blowout

What’s up with everybody picking on Christian schools?

The Grambling State Tigers women’s basketball team earned what could potentially be their easiest win in program history, getting an absolute flame-fest of a victory Tuesday night over The College of Biblical Studies (CBS).

Arianna Mosley led the way with 27 points while Kahia Warmsley racked up 20 en route to a massive 159-18 dub for the Tigers over CBS. Winning by an incredible 141 points, GSU‘s W was the biggest EVER in the entire history of Division I women’s college basketball. The record was previously set in 2018 when Savannah State hammered Wesleyan (Georgia), 155-26.

Mosley and Warmsley weren’t the only ones putting up points in the game either, as Grambling State put their depth on full display. DeMya Young and Amanda Blake racked up 15 points apiece, while Jordyn Carter, Anijah Grant, Jordaynia Ivie and Jazmyne Jackson all scored double digits. Warmsley also recorded a double-double, adding 10 rebounds to her stat sheet, while Ivie marked seven steals next to her name.

Seriously, what’s up with these college basketball teams bullying extraordinarily small Christian schools?

In December, I wrote about an incident like this in men’s hoops when North Dakota State thrashed Oak Hills Christian 108-14, and now here we are with GSU putting up an even bigger blowout. And it’s a worse situation overall for the Tigers. I mean, damn, we’re in January … you guys ain’t in conference season yet? (RELATED: Illinois Basketball Star Terrence Shannon Jr. Arrested On Rape Charge, Suspended By University)

Nope, just picking on little Christian universities. What a cheap way to get a win.