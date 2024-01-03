‘I’ve Been Threatening To Do This’: Sean Hannity Announces Big Life News

Fox News host Sean Hannity revealed Tuesday that he moved from New York to Florida due to the politics and elected officials in the state.

“I’ve been threatening to do this for quite a while, but we are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home and that is in the free state of Florida,” Hannity announced on his radio show, according to The Hill. “I am out. I am done. I’m finished.”

Sean Hannity has moved to Florida: “I left New York for good.” pic.twitter.com/dYkt0gKEoT — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 3, 2024

Hannity said he “feels a lot better” now that he relocated to the Sunshine State, explaining that politicians who “share his values” like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott made the move worthwhile.

“And finally for the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I’m living in that share my values,” Hannity said.

Hannity said he was among the many who have moved from Democratic-led states to Republican-led states, according to the outlet. New York and California have been rapidly losing residents between April 2020 and July 2022, U.S. Census results found. The two Democratic-run states were nearly tied for the highest population decline within the period, with New York losing 524,079 residents and California losing 508,903 residents.

Hannity attributed the exodus from Democratic-led states to “high taxes, burdensome regulations, high crime [and] horrible school districts,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘You Don’t Wanna Answer’: Hannity Calls Out Gavin Newsom For Dodging California Exodus Question)

“And if anything, I’m probably late and behind the curve and many others have made the move beforehand and there’s not a single person that I know, that made a move like this that is not happy that they’ve made it,” Hannity said.