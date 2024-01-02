Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Aaron Rodgers After QB Jokes He Will Be On Epstein Client List

Superstar New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired a spicy joke towards liberal late night television host Jimmy Kimmel, suggesting he may be nervous about the release of court documents naming clients of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, that are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” the former NFL MVP said of the client list. (RELATED: Don’t Get Your Hopes Up. Aaron Rodgers Isn’t Coming Back After All)

NEW: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will pop “some sort of bottle” when the Epstein associates list is released and suggests Jimmy Kimmel will be named. Everyone is excited 🔥 “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that doesn’t come out.” “I’ll… pic.twitter.com/JRzjznVM7T — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2024

His interviewer, former NFL punter Pat McAfee, said Kimmel fired the first shot in March, calling Rodgers a “tin-foil hatter” and suggesting he may have a brain injury for claiming the Epstein client list was soon to be released.

“Obviously, a clip from this particular program was run on Jimmy Kimmel’s show whenever Aaron brought up the list and Jimmy mocked him for it,” McAfee stated.

“I’ll tell you what — if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” the Jets QB responded.

Kimmel responded in kind, threatening legal action and tweeting, “Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

Jeffrey Epstein was a financier and has donated money to Democratic politicians, notably in the 1990s and early 2000s. He was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges but died in prison before he could stand trial. His death was ruled a suicide. The New York Times reported court documents containing a list of his clients including many previously redacted names will soon be released due to an ongoing defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell.