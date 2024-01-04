Former Pussycat Dolls Star Nicole Scherzinger Prepares To Take On Broadway

Former Pussycat Dolls star, Nicole Scherzinger, is poised to make her Broadway debut in the revival of “Sunset Boulevard,” producers of the show announced Thursday on social media.

Scherzinger will play the leading role of Norma Desmond in the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, and the show’s producers have moved the show from the United Kingdom to Broadway for the latter portion of this year. Scherzinger has been part of the performances since September 2023 but has not yet graced the Broadway stage.

“Broadway 2024. Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett-Young and David Thaxton star in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s #SunsetBlvd, reimagined by visionary director Jamie Lloyd. Be the first to get tickets,” producers of the show wrote. They urged fans to “sign up now at sunsetblvdbroadway.com.”

“We’re doing a completely different, new interpretation,” Scherzinger previously told People.

The production is directed by The Jamie Lloyd Company, with lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

“This thrillingly atmospheric musical, which features an iconic score including the songs With One Look, The Perfect Year and As If We Never Said Goodbye, is reimagined by visionary director JAMIE LLOYD for a new generation,” The Jamie Lloyd Company wrote to their website.

They also shared a synopsis of the show with fans.

“Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances,” they wrote.

They went on to describe the performances as being “drenched in champagne and cynicism.”

Scherzinger previously admitted she never imagined taking on this Broadway role until she engaged in a conversation with the director.

“I was like, ‘Are you crazy? Are you mad?’ I didn’t get it, because I only ever had Glenn Close in my mind — and Gloria Swanson in the old film,” she said at the time, according to People.

“He was like, ‘Don’t watch the movie, don’t listen to anybody else, just read the lines and listen to the music.’ And when I did, I just fell in love with Norma,” she said. (RELATED: Iggy Azalea Abruptly Abandons Her Music Career)

Scherzinger admitted she “didn’t realize that this is the role that I’ve been waiting to play all my life. We’re doing a completely different, new interpretation.”