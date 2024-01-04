Second Tranche Of Jeffrey Epstein Court Documents Unsealed

A fresh set of court documents related to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his associates has been unsealed by a federal court.

The documents contain further information about Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors alongside his partner Ghislaine Maxwell, whose litigation against Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre produced the court documents. (RELATED: Tom Pritzker Named In Newly Released Epstein Docs)

LIST OF NAMES:

New documents include a list of people provided by Giuffre who could have knowledge of Epstein and Maxwell’s alleged sex trafficking. Notable figures on the list include former President Bill Clinton, disgraced Prince Andrew, deceased model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, financier Les Wexner, deceased Democratic New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and former Clinton aide Doug Band.

Maxwell is serving a 20 year prison sentence for conspiring with Epstein to abuse minors. Her attorney told NewsNation Wednesday she has “nothing to say” about the court documents.

On Wednesday night, the first batch of documents was released and featured prominent figures such as Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, deceased pop legend Michael Jackson and deceased physicist Stephen Hawking.

The documents are expected to be released on a rolling basis as a Jane Doe appeals to prevent herself from being identified.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.