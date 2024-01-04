Jeffrey Epstein’s Infamous ‘Lolita Express’ Jet Will Reportedly Be Destroyed

Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express” jet will be destroyed, according to Daily Mail.

The private jet Epstein allegedly used for sex trafficking, according to federal prosecutors, is to be broken up for parts after being stored by World Aviation Services, the company that purchased the plane in March 2020, Daily Mail reported.

Costs amounting to thousands of dollars for the Boeing 727, which has been grounded since 2016, contributed to the company’s decision to destroy the plane, according to the outlet. The businessman who bought the aircraft reportedly hoped to profit from reselling the private jet or adding it to the company’s roster.

“It will cost a lot of money to restore. There’s always crazy people out there but I just don’t see it,” the plane’s current owner told the outlet. “It’s a rare plane. There are not too many of them flying around the world today. There is a lot of stuff in there that you can’t find on the market anymore – avionics, landing gear, windows, flaps.”

“I can recoup my money, I’m not that worried about it,” the businessman said to Daily Mail.

The “Lolita Express” has reportedly remained idle next to a runway in Georgia. The unidentified buyer told Daily Mail he was oblivious to Epstein and his alleged sex crimes against underage girls when he purchased the private jet. (RELATED: Tucker Posts Video Showing Mark Epstein Unable To Obtain His Brother Jeffrey’s ‘Most Basic’ Prehospital Care Report)

“When I bought the plane, I didn’t know who he was or what he did with it,” the businessman who purchased Epstein’s plane informed Daily Mail. “My business is aviation – not this Epstein s**t. Of course, I wasn’t happy.”

Metropolitan Correctional Center Staff found Epstein dead in his New York City jail cell in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges leveled by a Manhattan federal court in July 2019. The indictment alleged Epstein sexually abused dozens of underage victims and lured them into committing sex acts for money between 2002 and 2005. Epstein’s death was officially ruled a suicide and not caught by cameras inside the prison.

Court documents containing a list of over 150 associates of the deceased pedophile were released Wednesday, including big names like former President Bill Clinton, disgraced British Prince Andrew and deceased pop legend Michael Jackson.