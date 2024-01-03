Michael Jackson Named In Freshly Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Court Documents

Deceased pop legend Michael Jackson is among the powerful figures named in a new tranche of documents related to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Michael Jackson’s name came up during a May 2016 deposition given by Johanna Sjoberg, an apparent alleged victim of Epstein’s, that was among the documents unsealed Wednesday night. (RELATED: First Set Of Court Documents Listing Jeffrey Epstein Associates Unsealed)

SJOBERG DEPOSITION:

“Did you ever meet anybody famous when you were with Jeffrey [Epstein]?”

“I met Michael Jackson,” she said.

“Oh, really? And where was that?”

“At his house in Palm Beach. At Jeffrey’s house in Palm Beach,” she specified.

“Did you massage him?”

“I did not,” Sjoberg added.

Michael Jackson has been accused of sexual abuse by multiple men as chronicled by HBO’s 2019 “Leaving Neverland” two-part documentary.

Jackson passed away in 2009 from an overdose of a medication his sleep doctor said he would regularly infuse into the pop star for two months to put him to sleep. Child sexual abuse allegations dogged Jackson throughout his musical career, where he became one of the most famous and best-selling music artists of all time.

The tranche of Epstein documents was released Wednesday night in connection with litigation between Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell. Former President Bill Clinton and disgraced Prince Andrew are among the well-known figured named in the Epstein files.

Maxwell’s lawyer told NewsNation she had “nothing to say” about the documents. She is serving a 20 year prison sentence for conspiring with Epstein to abuse minors.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. Cameras did not record his death, which has been ruled a suicide.