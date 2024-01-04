Kick Rocks! LSU’s Bradyn Swinson Sends Not-So-Kind Parting Gift To Tigers’ Fired Coaching Staff

I applaud the creativity here.

When it came to the LSU Tigers‘ offense, there weren’t many complaints there, but when it came to their defense, it was riddled with them. As a matter of fact, they were gahbage! (Using my best New Jersey accent)

So with that being the case, LSU decided to make the move to fire the majority of their defensive coaching staff, and judging by how the Tigers’ players reacted (or at least one of them), they’re all for it.

LSU managed to rack up a flashy 10-3 record this season, however, their defense was atrocious allowing 255.6 yards-per-game. To put into perspective how bad it is, they ranked 13th out of 14 teams in the SEC when it came to the pass, and they also had the same ranking when it came to total defense — that number is a whopping 416.6 yards-per-game, according to OutKick. (RELATED: Is Jim Harbaugh Headed To The Las Vegas Raiders? That’s What The Streets Are Saying (And Tom Brady Is Involved)

Well, with the Tigers being who they are and Baton Rouge not tolerating results like that whatsoever, head coach Brian Kelly decided to nix defensive coordinator Matt House, defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples.

The move appears to be welcomed by the LSU community, while on the team, they seem to be praising it as well — just ask defensive end Bradyn Swinson, who sent a not-so-kind parting gift to the fired staff, literally telling them to kick rocks. Taking to his Instagram story, Swinson published a video of himself (or maybe someone else) punting a handful.

WATCH:

#LSU EDGE Brady Swinson on his IG Story 30 minutes ago👀 pic.twitter.com/vJV6HRAOwc — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) January 3, 2024

Say what you want about Brady Swinson, but that was some creative ish.