Rising Star Football Recruit Noah Knigga Is 100% Going To Get An Announcer Canceled Once He Gets To College

Meet Noah Knigga … yes, you read that correctly.

The college football recruit out of Lawrenceville High School (Indiana) — who also plays basketball and baseball — is being targeted by several universities, with West Virginia, Miami (Ohio) and James Madison being a few.

Buuutttt … the problem for this kid is that all people can do is focus on his name. And how could you not?

NOAH KNIGGA. Is the “K” silent? And if so, are we allowed to say it? Does it make a difference that he’s white? What are the rules here?

Hell, it got me so curious that I even hit this dude up on Twitter bluntly asking him how he pronounces it. No professional journalism, no “hey, how ya doing,” just please tell me your damn name!

I’m writing a blog about you right now, and for the love of God, we have to know … how the hell do you say your name? @KniggaNoah — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 4, 2024

I’ll update this piece if I hear anything back.

I kinda hate it for the kid, because he’s out here killin’ it. He’s got good grades, doing great at sports, probably a few interested ladies in line for him, my man even got selected to All-State.

But if you look at his mentions, it’s full of…

“IT’S INTERCEPTED AND KNIGGA IS GONNA TAKE THIS ONE ALL THE WAY BACK TO THE HIZZA!”

Or…