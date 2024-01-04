Editorial

Rising Star Football Recruit Noah Knigga Is 100% Going To Get An Announcer Canceled Once He Gets To College

A view of footballs with Atlanta Falcons logo along with the Super Bowl LI logo during practice on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Meet Noah Knigga … yes, you read that correctly.

The college football recruit out of Lawrenceville High School (Indiana) — who also plays basketball and baseball — is being targeted by several universities, with West Virginia, Miami (Ohio) and James Madison being a few.

Buuutttt … the problem for this kid is that all people can do is focus on his name. And how could you not?

NOAH KNIGGA. Is the “K” silent? And if so, are we allowed to say it? Does it make a difference that he’s white? What are the rules here?

Hell, it got me so curious that I even hit this dude up on Twitter bluntly asking him how he pronounces it. No professional journalism, no “hey, how ya doing,” just please tell me your damn name!

I’ll update this piece if I hear anything back.

I kinda hate it for the kid, because he’s out here killin’ it. He’s got good grades, doing great at sports, probably a few interested ladies in line for him, my man even got selected to All-State.

But if you look at his mentions, it’s full of…

“IT’S INTERCEPTED AND KNIGGA IS GONNA TAKE THIS ONE ALL THE WAY BACK TO THE HIZZA!”

Or…

“Damn this knigga gotta 4.1 gpa” (RELATED: Kick Rocks! LSU’s Bradyn Swinson Sends Not-So-Kind Parting Gift To Tigers’ Fired Coaching Staff)

LMAO … who am I kidding? This is funny as hell.