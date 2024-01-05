Michael Bolton Announces He Had Brain Tumor, Recently Underwent Surgery

Michael Bolton has undergone emergency surgery for a brain tumor, leading to the cancellation of his upcoming tour dates, the renowned singer revealed in a Facebook post.

The 70-year-old artist shared this personal health update with his fans via Facebook, revealing the urgency of the situation that emerged just before the holiday season. In his post, Bolton detailed the sudden discovery of the tumor and the swift action taken by his medical team.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” Bolton shared. “I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring.”

Bolton, who has enjoyed a successful and enduring career in the music industry, was gearing up for a series of live performances, according to Variety. He was set to embark on a tour beginning in February, with a range of international performances scheduled across 2024. However, in light of his recent surgery and the need for a recovery period, these plans have reportedly been put on hold. (RELATED:‘The Wanted’ Tom Parker Dead At 33 From Brain Tumor)

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” the “Go The Distance” singer said on Facebook.

While Bolton remained hopeful about returning to the stage, he emphasized the importance of giving himself the necessary time to heal from the surgery in his post.