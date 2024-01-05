ROOKE: ‘Right Wing-Conspiracy Theorists’ Are Proven Right Yet Again, But It’s Even Worse Than We Thought

New Jeffrey Epstein documents dropped late Wednesday night, practically crashing the internet with the surge of people checking for evidence of wrongdoing by our elites. The issue is that almost every name revealed in the release was someone conservatives, or “Right Wing-Conspiracy Theorists” (as the left loves to call them), exposed years ago.

It isn’t news former President Bill Clinton was a deviant. His name is synonymous with sexual fetishes because no one can forget the disgrace he brought to the White House with his sex scandal with a very young Monica Lewinsky.

Aside from that, women have also brought allegations of sexual assault against Clinton over the years.

Never forget when an ABC reporter said in a hot mic that she had mountains of evidence against Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Alan Dershowitz being implicated with Jeffrey Epstein years ago. She was blackmailed and threatened into not running the story. pic.twitter.com/bOrFonslda — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 4, 2024

Now, the newly released Epstein docs contain another striking accusation against the former president.

“He [Epstein] said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” victim Johanna Sjoberg alleged in the deposition as part of litigation between Virginia Giuffre, also an Epstein victim, and his partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell.

Another familiar name popped up in the documents: Prince Andrew. The public has long been aware his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, may have been complicit in covering up any involvement her son might have had with “pedo island.” (RELATED: Second Tranche Of Jeffrey Epstein Documents Unsealed)

“They put the puppet on Virginia’s lap, and I sat on Andrew’s lap, and they put the puppet’s hand on Virginia’s breast, and Andrew put his hand on my breast, and they took a photo,” Sjoberg alleged.

Other members of our ruling class were also named in varying capacities in the documents, including billionaire Hyatt Hotels chairman Thomas Pritzker (Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s brother), former Democratic New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, pop legend Michael Jackson, physicist Stephen Hawking, magician David Copperfield and model scout Jean-Luc Brunel.

DID YOU KNOW: Jeffrey Epstein was an FBI informant? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/GAZBQwCC3O — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 4, 2024

The documents also allege Epstein provided powerful men underaged girls for orgies on his private plane and multiple properties — two Caribbean islands estates, an Upper East Side Manhattan mansion and his New Mexico ranch.

The biggest realization in this case is that there’s an apparent possibility a cabal of wealthy elites who have enough power and political connections to escape jail time were abusing underage kids. No name on this list appears to be currently awaiting trial or sitting in jail for anything alleged in these depositions. In fact, outside of Epstein himself, who died while in custody in federal prison, Maxwell is the only one connected to the pedo-ring sitting behind bars.

Bill Clinton and former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson are two huge abortion advocates. It’s no surprise their names are on the Jeffrey Epstein list because men like them who sexually exploit women use abortion to help cover up their crimes. Abortion is anti-woman. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 4, 2024

The left wants it out of the media as fast as possible because many names on that list are Democratic donors, politicians and activists. Americans are told to ignore the apparent injustice in this case because talking about sex crimes and wanting the people involved to be punished is a “low IQ” desire, a grave insult if you are a middle-class hustler hoping to rise out from your station and join the same people being accused of heinous acts.

What’s a little sexual assault among cabal members if it means you can buy a yacht, right?

It’s very problematic to be confronted with the potential reality that our ruling class may be made up of a bunch of sexual deviants. It forces Americans to wonder: if these people are morally corrupt enough to steal the innocence of a child, what other horrible things have they done with their power? (ROOKE: Leftist Moral Rot, Not Conservative Bullying, Killed The Alabama Drag Queen Preacher)

Nevertheless, we mustn’t let this story die.

We can assume that while one pedophile ring is destroyed, several more are running rampant using our open southern border as a trafficking superhighway, and our leaders are the ones leaving the gates wide open. If Americans start asking why even Republicans refuse to close it, elected officials in Washington will have more to answer for than their affinity for out-of-control spending.