Woah … What Happened? Dabo Swinney Shows Up To UNC-Clemson Basketball Game With Massive Black Eye

Damn, Dabo! Who the hell hit you?

Dabo Swinney, who is the head coach of the Clemson Tigers football program, decided to make an appearance at Saturday’s UNC-Clemson game to watch a little college hoops. But my man immediately took all of the attention away from the matchup when people spotted a massive black eye that he had. (RELATED: Kick Rocks! LSU’s Bradyn Swinson Sends Not-So-Kind Parting Gift To Tigers’ Fired Coaching Staff)

During the contest, which ESPN was broadcasting, cameras put Dabo on the screen because … why not?

It’s Dabo Swinney, a two-time national champion college football coach. Of course, he’s going to be put on the screen. However, that aura was completely placed on hold when a crazy shiner was seen under his left eye. And from there, all hell broke loose online about what on earth happened to Dabo.

WATCH:

Dabo swinney caught a fade ? Lmao pic.twitter.com/C0lky2EUQB — John (@iam_johnw) January 6, 2024

Looks like it’s been a rough week for Dabo Swinney 😬 pic.twitter.com/uSZIqmRyWG — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 6, 2024

Here’s a few gems from the internet:

Who introduced Dabo Swinney to them hands???? pic.twitter.com/uZDCLpUQH3 — Johnny A (@Johnansbro90) January 6, 2024

The only answer is @Lane_Kiffin — Mike Burdman (@Burdman138) January 6, 2024

I think Dabo Swinney got into a bar fight pic.twitter.com/ckf2eLdC4q — NCISfanatic21 (@NCISfanatic_21) January 6, 2024

You can’t help but to think maybe a Clemson fan sneaked Dabo and clean-clocked him. Of course, this is me being speculative, and a little reckless I admit (but who doesn’t love reckless speculation?). And why do I think that?

I blame Tyler:

Here is the full question from ‘Tyler’, who said Dabo Swinney was starting to sound like Tommy Bowden, before questioning his worth right now, compared to salary. Also asked Dabo not to clump him into the other 1.5% of fans Swinney has previously mentioned https://t.co/pndtzG07TC pic.twitter.com/8YGOT77G0s — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 31, 2023

Where else did a black eye like that come from?

We need answers, Dabo! We need answers!