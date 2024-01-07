Are You Kidding Me?!: Chris Olave Makes Ridiculous Juggling Catch To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

New Orleans Saints stud receiver Chris Olave made a truly ridiculous juggling touchdown catch Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in a game both teams must win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

With both teams tied at 17 early in the third quarter, Olave streaked down the sideline as quarterback Derek Carr heaved a pass in his direction. The ball initially bounced off Olave’s hands at the three-yard line but the Ohio State alum maintained his concentration and, after a couple more bobbles, was able to haul it in for a touchdown.

The tuddy put his Saints up 24-17 over the Atlanta Falcons in a game they both really need to win.

CHRIS OLAVE IS A SUPERSTAR pic.twitter.com/UTL3trs2ND — PFF (@PFF) January 7, 2024



I mean, wow, that catch is just jaw dropping. I feel like Olave gets overlooked when compared to some of the other NFL star receivers like Justin Jefferson and Ja'marr Chase but the dude can clearly ball.

The second-year pro has put up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons now and already has over 150 catches in his young career.

His touchdown gave the Saints an all-important lead and keeps their slim playoff hopes alive. Both the Saints and the Falcons need the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lose to even have a chance at winning the division and, as I type this, the Buccos are up 6-0 on the Carolina Panthers. Either way, the clutch catch keeps the hope alive as a loss would eliminate either team.