HERO: Paul Giamatti Passes Up Ritzy After-Parties For Simple Burger Joint Following Golden Globes

Actor Paul Giamatti celebrated his Golden Globe win humblest possible way, opting out of the glitzy shindigs and heading to the local In-N-Out instead.

Giamatti didn’t seem to care much for the star-studded celebrity after-parties that followed the 81st Golden Globe Awards, which were held in Los Angeles on Sunday. While others partook in all the glamor Hollywood has to offer, Giamatti went in an entirely different direction. He was spotted dining casually at an In-N-Out while still wearing his tuxedo, and he looked happy as hell.

The ultimate combo: #GoldenGlobes award with a side of fries. ❤️ Paul Giamatti went to In-N-Out following his big win at last night’s ceremony. (📷: a.idansun/IG) pic.twitter.com/4onZU4o3sT — E! News (@enews) January 8, 2024

Giamatti was honored with a nomination at Sunday’s prestigious ceremony, and proceeded to take home the hardware when he won an award for Best Actor in a Comedy for “The Holdovers.”

The famous actor fit right in with his colleagues at the formal event and stopped long enough to be interviewed in the Beverly Hilton press room. But then, he broke free of the mold and did things his own way.

He stunned fans by walking into the In-N-Out, and sources close to the situation said the Hollywood star was greeted with applause as he strolled right through the casual dining area and found himself a seat.

Paul Giamatti you are so loved pic.twitter.com/ixlHP6OtCw — Nariman (@itsnarimann) January 8, 2024

Fans were quick to whip out their cameras to capture footage of the unlikely event that unfolded in front of them.

The “John Adams” actor then reportedly proceeded to place his Golden Globe award right on the table in front of him, surrounded by sea of burgers and fries.

“Pullin up to the Westwood In-N-Out w/ the Golden Globe is crazy,” one fan captioned an image of Giamatti’s casual-dining experience. (RELATED: The Golden Globes Were An Absolute Disgrace)

A source reported that the famous actor dined with his girlfriend, Clara Wong, as well as his manager, agent and publicist, according to Page Six.