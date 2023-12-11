The Golden Globe Nominees Were Announced, And They Probably Won’t Shock You

The Golden Globe nominations were announced Monday, and unless you’ve been living under a rock, you already know which direction this is heading in.

The mere thought of sitting through another awards show is sure to inspire a few yawns, yet here we go again. The notoriously long and uneventful Golden Globe Awards are around the corner, and the powers-that-be released a very predicable list that stirred up absolutely no excitement, and didn’t pack a single surprise.

Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, and of course, “Barbie” topped the list with a total of nine nominations, according to People.

“Oppenheimer” came in second with eight nods.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Poor Things” each earned seven nominations.

Basically, anyone who the headlines could have predicted this easily.

As for television nods, “Succession” led the way, with “The Bear,” and “Only Murders in the Building,” tucking in close behind.

The Globes added two new awards this year, for best cinematic and box office achievement in motion pictures, and best stand-up comedian on television. That’s lovely, but not enough to resurrect a dying live awards show.

Best Actress nominations went to Annette Bening, for “Nyad,” Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Sandra Hüller for “Anatomy of a Fall,” Greta Lee for “Past Lives,” Carey Mulligan for “Maestro” and Cailee Spaeny for “Priscilla.”

Best Actress in Musical or Comedy nominations went to Fantasia Barrino for “The Color Purple,” Jennifer Lawrence for “No Hard Feelings,” Natalie Portman for “May December,” Alma Pöysti for “Fallen Leaves,” Margot Robbie for “Barbie,” and Emma Stone for “Poor Things.”

Best Actor in a drama nominations included, Bradley Cooper for “Maestro,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Colman Domingo for “Rustin,” Barry Keoghan for “Saltburn,” Cillian Murphy for “Oppenheimer” and Andrew Scott for “All of Us Strangers.”

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy nominees were Nicolas Cage for “Dream Scenario,” Timothée Chalamet for “Wonka,” Matt Damon for “Air,” Paul Giamatti for “The Holdovers,” Joaquin Phoenix for “Beau Is Afraid” and Jeffrey Wright for “American Fiction.” (RELATED: It Seems Like A ‘Barbenheimer’ Movie Is Actually Happening, And It Looks Absolutely Insane)

Best Supporting Actress nominees are, Emily Blunt for “Oppenheimer,” Danielle Brooks for “The Color Purple,” Jodie Foster for “Nyad,” Julianne Moore for “May December,” Rosamund Pike for “Saltburn” and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for “The Holdovers.”

The show airs Jan. 7 beginning at 8:00 p.m., if you care to tune in to watch the surprise-free snoozefest.