‘Extreme Narcissistic Behavior’: Teyana Taylor Secretly Files To Divorce Iman Shumpert: REPORT

Famous singer Teyana Taylor secretly filed to divorce her husband of 7 years, former NBA star Iman Shumpert, citing he displayed extreme narcissism and controlling behavior, TMZ reported Thursday.

Taylor said Shumpert became increasingly jealous of her fame and couldn’t handle her being in the spotlight, in spite of the fact he was earning far more than her as a basketball star, according to TMZ. She reportedly said he was “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

Taylor filed to end their marriage in Georgia in January, TMZ noted, but new legal documents have dragged the divorce into the spotlight.

Taylor said she ultimately decided to file for divorce because she was “unable to handle the emotional rollercoaster,” according to TMZ.

Taylor said she “began to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage,” per TMZ. Shumpert allegedly “became more and more angry” about her successful career.

She claims she turned down work opportunities because Shumpert “did not want her to work,” but he would allegedly then complain she wasn’t bringing in money, TMZ noted.

Taylor said in spite of her efforts, Shumpert continued “being extremely emotionally and mentally abusive towards her,” according to TMZ.

The famous singer said she did her best to keep her marriage intact, but her efforts were not reciprocated, and Shumpert “reacted with further cruel treatment and selfishness,” TMZ reported. (RELATED: Guns N’ Roses Drummer Files For Divorce After 16 Months Of Marriage: REPORT)

Taylor claims Shumpert left their home in October and hasn’t spent significant time with their two children since that time.

She’s seeking temporary and permanent physical custody as well as joint legal custody and child support, according to TMZ.