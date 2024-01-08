‘They Ruin My Day? F*ck Them!’: Commuter Has Choice Words For Left-Wing Activists Blocking Traffic

An American legend emerged from the rat-infested sludge that is New York City on Monday when he was caught on camera voicing the opinion of the Silent Majority fed up with activists blocking commuters.

Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge, Williamsburg Bridge and the Holland Tunnel just after 10 a.m. A video posted to Twitter shows swarms of protesters with signs reading “End the Occupation, Free All Palestinian Prisoners, USA Stop Arming Israel” and “Lift the Siege of Gaza, Ceasefire Now”. (RELATED: ‘Will Cause Delays’: Video Shows Swarm Of Pro-Palestinian Protestors Near JFK Airport, Blocking Highways)

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Palestine protestors take over the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge, Williamsburg Bridge, and Holland Tunnel to demand an end to the ongoing American-funded, American-led genocide of the Palestinian people in #Gaza pic.twitter.com/StNZwDkaSV — Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) January 8, 2024

But it was this OG New Yorker — the sorta fella who might tawk Brooklynese, wear wife-beaters and Cuban chains, visit Nona on Sundays for gravy — who stole the show.

“Fuck then, they ruin my day? Fuck them,” the man said as he slowly drove through the crowd. “This is New York, not Palestine, not Gaza, New York!”

#NOW “This is New York, not Palestine, not Gaza!” a man shouts as Pro-Palestine protesters are getting arrested after blocking Holland Tunnel “They ruin my day? F them!” pic.twitter.com/POF6Am5rN1 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 8, 2024

The gravity of this man’s bravery cannot be understated. As a gaggle of left-wing, terrorist-supporting nimrods sat criss-cross apple sauce outside the Holland Tunnel, this unsung commuter instantly evolved into a hero the likes of which we rarely see in Joe Biden’s America.

While there is nuance in the discussion on Israel’s response to the terrorist attacks, most Americans are opposed to Hamas while in favor of Israel’s eradication of the organization. Left-wing social media warriors who base their political beliefs on pretty infographics made by politically biased content creators cannot comprehend the difference between wanting a war to end for both sides versus outright supporting terrorists who would behead them if given the chance.

However, this legend gets it. He has common sense, a trait painfully absent among today’s preachy liberals. You don’t mess with another man’s commute. Period. I disapprove of what you say, and I’ll defend to the death your right to say it — but just don’t say it during rush hour, and for the love of God, don’t block the Holland Tunnel.

As a New Yorker myself, I’m sure this salt-of-the-earth citizen didn’t wake up expecting to make history, but not all heroes wear capes.