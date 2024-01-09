Erik Spoelstra Inks 8-Year, $120+ Million Extension With Miami Heat; Most Committed Coaching Money In NBA History

Congratulations, Coach Spo! Well deserved!

The Miami Heat have signed their head coach Erik Spoelstra to a record-breaking contract extension, locking up the franchise’s longest-tenured coach for many more runs.

Spoelstra and the Heat agreed on an extension of eight years, The Associated Press (AP) reported, according to an undisclosed source. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, according to sources, that the 53-year-old’s new contract is worth over $120 million. And if that whopping amount isn’t special enough, it gets even better due to the fact that it’s reportedly the highest amount in NBA coaching history (RELATED: ‘Decision 2.0’: Miami Heat Already Scouting Bronny James, Which Could Trigger LeBron Returning To South Beach)

Overall with Miami, Spoelstra is in his 29th season, while he’s currently serving his 16th as the head coach of the Heat. Starting out in the video room, he was eventually promoted to a scout, and then later became an assistant coach. In 2008, Spoelstra was hand-picked by team president Pat Riley to be his successor as head coach.

As the skipper, Spoelstra has two NBA championships (three overall with the franchise) and six Finals appearances.

Erik Spoelstra’s career with Heat: 🔥Began as video coordinator

🔥Longtime assistant under Pat Riley

🔥Crucial for Dwyane Wade’s ascension

🔥Took over as HC in 2008-09

🔥Two-time NBA champion

🔥Top-20 all-time in wins And now the NBA’s highest head coach. $120+ million! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SVN2l3y37q — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) January 10, 2024

And shoutout to LeBron James for this … hope to see you back in the 305, pimp.

LeBron James congrats his former coach Erik Spoelstra on his 8-year, $120+ million contract extension with the Heat 🔥🤑 pic.twitter.com/DmQsaknqYg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2024

My man Spo got that bag! And I couldn’t be happier for him!

Here’s to another championship for the Trey!