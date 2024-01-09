Mike Pence’s Brother To Retire From Congress

Republican Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana will retire at the end of the 118th Congress, according to a statement.

Pence is the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence and represents Indiana’s 6th Congressional District, covering southern suburban areas of Indianapolis and eastern regions of the state, such as Richmond and New Castle. On Tuesday, Pence announced that he would not seek re-election to a fourth term. (RELATED: Republican Rep. Greg Pence, Mike Pence’s Brother, Undergoes Heart Surgery)

“As a former Marine Officer, I approached the job with purpose. After three terms, I’ve made the decision not to file for re-election,” Pence wrote on Twitter. Pence previously served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1979 to 1984.

Pence was first elected to Congress in 2018 during his brother’s vice presidency. He represents the district with a Cook Partisan Voting Index score of R+19, making it heavily Republican, which his brother previously represented from 2003 to 2013.

In the 2024 Republican presidential primary, Pence endorsed his brother’s former candidacy.

Pence’s departure is the latest of several resignation or retirement announcements by Republican members of Congress in January. He joins Republican Reps. Doug Lamon of Colorado, Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri and Larry Buschon of Indiana’s 8th Congressional District, who have announced that they will not seek re-election to Congress, with only Republican Rep. Bill Johnson of Ohio resigning effective Jan. 21.

Johnson’s resignation, coupled with the resignation of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the expulsion of Republican Rep. George Santos of New York, will bring the House Republican majority down to two seats following his departure. The majority will, furthermore, decline to one seat due to the temporary absence of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise for treatment for blood cancer until February.

