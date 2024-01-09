Tennessee Titans Fire Head Coach Mike Vrabel, Who Will Likely Be Snagged By Another Team Right Away

The Tennessee Titans reportedly fired their head coach Mike Vrabel Tuesday.

Vrabel was let go after serving the Titans for six seasons and will likely have no issues finding another job, ESPN reported. “Earlier today, I spoke with Mike Vrabel and told him about my decision to make a change at head coach. As I told Coach Vrabel, this decision was as difficult as any I’ve made as Controlling Owner,” Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement, according to the outlet.

During his first few years as coach, Vrabel led the NFL team as it achieved four consecutive winning seasons, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Titans Find Their Franchise QB While Wearing Straight Swagoo That Needs To Become Their Full-Time Unis Immediately)

For the last two seasons, however, the team has not fared as well. Now, the team has suffered two seasons in a row where the outfit finished numerous games under .500, contributing to ESPN’s characterization of the team as having “experienced back-to-back frustrating seasons.”

Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel, per sources. Vrabel led Tennessee to four consecutive winning seasons after arriving in 2018, but the Titans have experienced back-to-back frustrating seasons, finishing multiple games under .500 both times. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2024

An NFL star who has played under Vrabel suspects that the coach’s career is not yet over. (RELATED: NFL Superstar Breaks Down Massive Controversial Play — Did The Refs Blow It?)

Sources: #Titans coach Mike Vrabel will not return in 2024, sources say, as both sides will move on after six seasons that included one Coach of the Year nod for Vrabel. He’s expected to be one of the top candidates available. pic.twitter.com/N5V4ZfWgdm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2024

Titans star running back Derrick Henry, who is poised to be a free agent in March, told The Athletic he was certainly surprised by the fact Vrabel was let go, according to ESPN.

“Wow. Wow. I’m shocked. Coach Vrabel is a leader of men. He is a great coach and teacher. I know he will get another opportunity right away. I look forward to it,” Henry stated.