‘Something Out Of Alien’: Strange Sea Creature ‘From Another Planet’ Washes Up On Beach And Causes Uproar

Of course, this came from New Zealand — such a strange nation.

An odd-looking sea creature, described as “something out of Alien,” washed up on an Australian beach and has now been identified by local nature enthusiasts after causing an uproar.

Found at Fairhaven, Australia’s Step Beach, the woman who located the creature went on Facebook and to the group ‘Field Naturalists Club of Victoria’ to identify it, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Video Shows Utterly Bizarre ‘Jellyfish’ UFO And It’s One Of The Freakiest Things You’ll Ever See)

The beachgoer’s post instantly went viral, and so did the suggestions of what it could be, with some comparisons being the chocolate lady from “SpongeBob SquarePants” and a placenta.

“From another planet!” another social media user commented.

Eventually, the naturalists stepped in to identify the creature as most likely a sea tulip that’s native to New Zealand. The tulip has an encrusting sponge on its surface that has the plant covered with bumps and lumps, and they’re found very low in coastal oceans — 262 feet deep for some.

Beachgoer finds mysterious sea creature ‘from another planet,’ baffling social media: ‘Something out of Alien’ https://t.co/fFdXasNwfY pic.twitter.com/MG5UJbhM4x — New York Post (@nypost) January 9, 2024

I can totally understand the freakout here.

Just imagine walking on the beach and then randomly coming up to something like this, you wouldn’t be able to help yourself, you’d think about aliens too (even for just a slight moment). At the same time, knowing how I am, I would also start thinking about the weird ish that’s in the ocean, especially when you talk about how deep you’re going. The deeper you go, the weirder it gets.

Hell, since we’re making SpongeBob references, they even made an episode about this:

There’s some weird stuff in the ocean, so this is no surprise, honestly.