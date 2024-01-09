Trump Attorney Rips Fani Willis Over ‘Disturbing’ Sex Scandal, Payouts To ‘Boyfriend’

An attorney representing former President Donald Trump ripped Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday over allegations she hired a romantic partner and approved payouts of hundreds of thousands of dollars to him.

Willis reportedly hired Nathan Wade, a personal-injury lawyer alleged of having a romantic relationship with the Fulton County district attorney, as a special prosecutor to assist in the case against Trump, who is the subject of a 13-count indictment that includes RICO charges, according to a legal filing by attorneys for Michael Roman. Alina Habba blasted Willis over the payouts to Wade, who reportedly received over $600,000 in fees approved by Willis. (RELATED: Fox Legal Analyst Says Allegations Against Fani Willis Warrant A ‘Pause’ In Case Against Trump)

“If those allegations are true, Sean, that is so disturbing on so many levels. Number one, for the constituents of the state of Georgia, that your taxpayer dollars are subsidizing her boyfriend, who is now teamed up with her to persecute and prosecute Trump,” Habba told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “For the American people that, when I thought we couldn’t get lower, when I thought we really couldn’t attack him anymore, with literally no self-respect and dignity, we have this. We have a woman now bringing in somebody who’s her boyfriend, paying him quadruple – 10 times what she’s making, whatever the number is, and then vacationing on taxpayer dollars, and then in their spare time talking about going after Trump.”

WATCH:



Habba also blasted the journalists who were caught on a hot microphone joking about Trump being assassinated during his appearance at oral arguments at the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia circuit, which is hearing an appeal of a ruling by United States District Judge Tanya Chutkan of the District of Columbia, who rejected a motion by Trump’s attorneys to dismiss the charges from a four-count indictment of Trump secured by special counsel Jack Smith in August.

“To joke about an assassination of a former president and leading candidate is deranged, it’s sick and it should be handled appropriately,” Habba said.

Habba said that the allegations surrounding Willis proved Trump was being targeted for political reasons. “They’ll accuse him of the things they’re doing themselves, and that is the case right here,” Habba said. “It’s a perfect example. It says it all. If this is true, if she really was using taxpayer dollars to funnel vacations, and then go after Trump, completely disregarding ethics, completely prosecuting, it’s called selective prosecution, you are going after someone as a target, and then teaming up with your friends.” (RELATED: After Jack Smith’s SCOTUS Setback, Former Federal Prosecutor Says Georgia Case Is Dems’ Best Bet To Jail Trump)

“The only RCIO I see is the RICO with the DAs and AGs that is happening,” Habba continued. “The conspiracy is not a conspiracy at all. We have Soros-backed and other funders that we’ve seen, that are backing these individuals and they are coordinating, they are profiting and they are becoming famous, and politically, their agenda is all the same: Get Trump. That is the only RICO case I see here. That is the only RICO case. The facts are the truth: Donald Trump has done nothing wrong and they have intentionally done this… to interfere in an election because they can’t beat him in the polls.”

Willis’ office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

